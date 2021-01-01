|
Citation
|
Nillni YI, Fox AB, Cox K, Paul E, Vogt D, Galovski TE. Psychol. Trauma 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: In the general population, history of trauma is associated with a range of adverse perinatal outcomes, which have long-term negative consequences for both mother and child. Research examining the impact of trauma, particularly trauma occurring during military service, on perinatal outcomes among women veterans is still in its nascence. The current study examined if warfare exposure and military sexual trauma (MST) contributed unique variance to the prediction of a broad range of adverse perinatal outcomes (i.e., preterm birth, full-term birth, infant birth weight, postpartum depression and/or anxiety).
Language: en