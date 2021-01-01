Abstract

OBJECTIVE: In the general population, history of trauma is associated with a range of adverse perinatal outcomes, which have long-term negative consequences for both mother and child. Research examining the impact of trauma, particularly trauma occurring during military service, on perinatal outcomes among women veterans is still in its nascence. The current study examined if warfare exposure and military sexual trauma (MST) contributed unique variance to the prediction of a broad range of adverse perinatal outcomes (i.e., preterm birth, full-term birth, infant birth weight, postpartum depression and/or anxiety).



METHOD: Women veterans living across the U.S. (oversampled for veterans living in high crime communities) completed a mail-based survey, and reported information about all pregnancies that occurred since enlistment in the military. They also reported on warfare exposure and MST using the Deployment Risk and Resilience Inventory.



RESULTS: A total of 911 women reported on 1,752 unique pregnancies.



RESULTS revealed that MST, but not warfare exposure, was associated with having a lower infant birth weight (B = -17.30, SE = 5.41), a slight decrease in the likelihood of having a full-term birth (OR =.97, 95% CI [.93, 1.00]), and an increased likelihood of experiencing postpartum depression and/or anxiety (OR = 1.09, 95% CI [1.10, 1.14]) above and beyond age at pregnancy, racial/ethnic minority status, childhood violence exposure, and warfare exposure.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings highlight the importance of screening for MST during pregnancy and trauma-informed obstetric care. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en