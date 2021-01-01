Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Gender differences in posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) prevalence and severity are well established; there is also growing evidence that men and women develop PTSD symptoms differently. This article aims to examine gender differences in the relationship between PTSD symptoms and personality traits according to the Five Factor model (FFM), based on the data from different studies conducted in Poland.



METHOD: The meta-analysis method and path analyses were conducted on the data from seven studies, including 1,182 women and 1,150 men. Five studies were carried out among motor vehicle accident survivors, one from fire and flood victims. All of the studies had a cross-sectional design.



RESULTS: All FFM traits were significantly related to PTSD symptoms. Neuroticism showed the strongest relationship. Further analyses revealed a moderated mediation of this relationship: It was stronger for men and mediated by peritraumatic emotions and dissociation for women.



CONCLUSIONS: The results indicate that PTSD development is mediated by peritraumatic factors, but this mediation is moderated by gender. Men with higher Neuroticism are at particular risk of developing PTSD. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en