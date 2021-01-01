|
Cyniak-Cieciura M, Popiel A, Kendall-Tackett K, Zawadzki B. Psychol. Trauma 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychological Association)
OBJECTIVE: Gender differences in posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) prevalence and severity are well established; there is also growing evidence that men and women develop PTSD symptoms differently. This article aims to examine gender differences in the relationship between PTSD symptoms and personality traits according to the Five Factor model (FFM), based on the data from different studies conducted in Poland.
