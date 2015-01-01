Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study aims to determine the causes and risk factors of head injury cases, and causes of head injury-related mortality.

Methodology: All deaths registered in Department of Forensic Medicine, National Institute Forensic Science, National Trauma and Orthopedic Research Center from 2018 to 2020, total 5450 mortality cases were reviewed and 536 head injury-related cases were collected for this study.

Results: We reviewed 536 head injury-related deaths, which represented 8% of all mortality cases during 2018-2020. 470 (87.7%) were male and 66 (12.3%) were female. Male to female ratio was 7:1 and mean age was 42±15. Among head injury-related deaths, 363(67.7%) cases were from direct by firm and dull stuffs, 130(24.3%) from road traffic accidents and 34 (6.3%) falls from height. One hundred eighty three cases (34.1%) showed alcoholic consumption at the injury time. By the characteristics of injury, 286 (53.3%) cases showed subdural, 129 (24%) epidural hematoma, 400(74.6%) subarachnoid hemorrhage, and 332 (64%) cases showed cerebral contusion.

Conclusion: Male adults have more deaths due to direct head injury from assaults. Head injury progresses to death by its own pathogenesis.



