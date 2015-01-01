Abstract

The purpose of this study is to reveal the relationship between the behavior attitude of sexual assault, the cognition of sexual assault and the occurrence of sexual assault among middle school students in Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture(Hereinafter referred to as Qiannan Prefecture). This study selects 743 students as the survey objects from 5 middle schools in Qiannan Prefecture, and use ＂Qiannan Prefecture Middle School Students Sexual Assault Risk Survey Questionnaire＂ to investigate the basic status of Qiannan Prefecture middle school students' sexual assault risks. This studies have shown: Middle school students' cognition of sexual assault and behavior attitudes towards sexual assault are at a low level in Qiannan Prefecture; There is no significant difference between boys and girls in the cognition and behavior attitude of sexual assault, but there is significant difference in the occurrence of sexual assault; There were no significant differences among grades in the occurrence of sexual assault, the cognition of sexual assault and the behavior attitude of sexual assault; Different education methods show significant differences in the occurrence of sexual assault, cognition of sexual assault, and behavior attitudes towards sexual assault. Different nursing relationships show significant differences in the occurrence of sexual assault, cognition of sexual assault, and behavior attitudes of sexual assault. Behavior attitude have a significant positive impact on the occurrence of sexual assault. Based on this, the government level should strictly review the qualifications of teachers, implement a hierarchical management system for cultural works, and promote an emergency response system; School level should develop sex education courses, hold parent symposiums, and strengthen teachers' psychological counseling; Family level should strengthen the family education.

