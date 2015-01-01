Abstract

Violence is the most critical topic in the contemporary society. It shapes human lives. All societies had used defending in the context, magnitude and intensity. This is an exploratory-historical study aimed to identify factors contributing to violence. In the Southern Philippines , violence played a very crucial element in the degeneration of communities not only in the BARMM but also in the Philippine Society. Historical antecedents of SULU contributed to the emergence of violence beginning from the coming of Spanish invasion, American Policy of Attraction, and the annexation of Sulu to what is now Philippines. Factors contributed to violence in Sothern Philippines were Gun Culture, Feeling Islam is under attacked and Extreme Poverty. Hence, educational Reforms in all tiers should be operationalized.

Language: zh