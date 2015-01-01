SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Radaljac A. Maska 2021; 36(201-202): 76-99.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Intellect)

DOI

10.1386/maska_00059_1

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Sexual violence is increasingly recognised as "a problem", even as "a systemic problem". This attitude is found predominantly on the leftwing, but it is also appropriated and used as a tool of xenophobic policies by the right-wing. The perception of the issue itself in the process of addressing it is thus becoming less and less sufficient. This contribution provides an overview of some attempts to address this issue through concrete actions, explores the question of the relationship between the protection mechanisms available to victims of sexual violence as opposed to perpetrators, and attempts to build on successful past projects to suggest some possible concrete actions or projects that might bring the perception of the issue closer to its resolution.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print