Abstract

Sexual violence is increasingly recognised as "a problem", even as "a systemic problem". This attitude is found predominantly on the leftwing, but it is also appropriated and used as a tool of xenophobic policies by the right-wing. The perception of the issue itself in the process of addressing it is thus becoming less and less sufficient. This contribution provides an overview of some attempts to address this issue through concrete actions, explores the question of the relationship between the protection mechanisms available to victims of sexual violence as opposed to perpetrators, and attempts to build on successful past projects to suggest some possible concrete actions or projects that might bring the perception of the issue closer to its resolution.

