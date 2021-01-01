Abstract

While society has made strides in combating violence against women and girls over the years, there are still areas that need to be addressed especially with the forms of violence mutating from what has been common, i.e., physical. Stakeholders and especially in the academia have identified religion, patriarchy system, cultural and economic dependence as the main agents of violence against women. With these most scholars are of the view that women and girls need education so that they can fight these institutions as well as getting economic independence. Today, most women and girls have used education to redefine themselves, liberate themselves from oppressive institutions and assert themselves in different spheres of life. Though a large number of women have attained this status, the above mentioned institutions are now fighting back with different forms of violence that have left women broken psychologically and emotionally. Many women are frustrated by the same institutions that they have found themselves in, be it educational, religious, and legislative and even the family. While some women and girls who have acquired education face little or no violence at all, there is evidence that a large number of women and girls face some form of emotional and psychological violence due to their educational status and opportunities coming their way through the education they have acquired. This paper will try to look into how far education has been a tool of liberation and how much tools of oppression have found ways of using it to oppress women and girls. The paper will also try to come up with ways of overcoming this new challenge that nevertheless had not been foreseen. Accounts from women and girls who have undergone this form of violence will be used well as literature reviews from texts such as novels, short stories, plays, journals that have documented similar events and documentations from previous seminars on the same.



