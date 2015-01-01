SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

NIng Y. Int. J. Soc. Sci. Educ. Res. 2021; 4(7): 273-279.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Boya Century Publishing)

DOI

10.6918/IJOSSER.202107_4(7).0044

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

School violence is a systematical violence contains practices and procedures that prevent students from learning, thus ＂harming＂ them, so it is a serious problem of the society. Traditionally there are two approaches to solve the problem, one is punishment, the other is to improve the environment of the school. One of the traditional approaches shows that there is an idea of increasing the intensity of punishment can help to reduce school violence. This work makes an evolutionary game model and predict the activity and utility of different people with this model. The result shows that different with most people's thought, increasing the intensity of punishment doesn't reduce school violence. By contrast, it even causes a decrease in the good students' payoff.


Language: zh
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print