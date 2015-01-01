Abstract

School violence is a systematical violence contains practices and procedures that prevent students from learning, thus ＂harming＂ them, so it is a serious problem of the society. Traditionally there are two approaches to solve the problem, one is punishment, the other is to improve the environment of the school. One of the traditional approaches shows that there is an idea of increasing the intensity of punishment can help to reduce school violence. This work makes an evolutionary game model and predict the activity and utility of different people with this model. The result shows that different with most people's thought, increasing the intensity of punishment doesn't reduce school violence. By contrast, it even causes a decrease in the good students' payoff.

Language: zh