Abstract

Suicide attempts and suicides occur in every social group. The intensification of suicidal phenomena is manifested in the group of people subject to imprisonment. The main categories of suicidal causes fall into the area of mental, social and biological determinants. The most common cause, according to research on the people in prison, is the deprivation of personal freedom of an individual and life problems disrupting the functioning of the family. People subject to imprisonment express various attitudes towards suicide attempts and suicides. Almost every fourth inmate shows a positive attitude towards suicidal behaviour. This group of inmates should be provided with special educational and rehabilitation care.

