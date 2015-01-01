Abstract

Suicide is an issue of global concern. Mobile applications (apps), if found effective, could supplement suicide prevention efforts by addressing some of the barriers to help-seeking. This study aimed to review the nature of suicide prevention apps available for Indian users using the Android platform. Apps identified were broadly reviewed on general features, inclusion of educative elements, suicide risk assessment, and strategies to manage suicidal thoughts. The search terms "suicide," "suicide prevention," and "feeling suicidal" were used to search the Google Play Store from May to December 2020, and apps exclusively focusing on suicide prevention were identified and reviewed.



The initial search resulted in 492 apps, of which 43 met inclusion criteria and were further assessed. Fewer than half the apps included supplementary information to users on scientific, evidence-based content (32.55%), and only a few apps were reported to be empirically validated (11.62%). Approximately one-third of the apps intended for people at suicidal risk had an initial screening aspect (16.12%), and one-third of the apps intended for support providers had a suicide risk assessment tool (25.92%). Most apps (81.39%) included a suicide helpline number specific to the region where they were developed, but only a few (23.25%) included motivational elements to call helplines. Common therapeutic strategies suggested to manage suicidal thoughts included distraction, means restriction, environment safety, perspective-shifting strategies, and calming or soothing strategies. Several apps (39.53%) included therapeutic strategies through safety plans.



For apps to be used effectively for suicide prevention, they should include evidence-based content and motivational elements to call helplines, and and clinicians need to examine app features and content before recommending them for use by patients.

