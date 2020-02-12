Abstract

In 2016, the World Health Organization declared that suicide is the fifteenth leading cause of death worldwide. Locally, it was reported on February 12, 2020, that at least 23 people committed suicide in the city recently and have caused alarm to the Committee on Women and Family Relations. This study aimed to determine the profile of suicide cases in Cagayan de Oro City with gender-based analysis (GBA). GBA is a tool to understand the local context and to support gender equality. As used in the study, it examined the relationships between men and women, girls and boys, and the constraints they face relative to each other in a particular context. Since suicide is considered as a sensitive topic for investigation, the researchers decided to use published cases. In such a way, the data gathered were already made public and would not violate data privacy provisions. The suicide cases analyzed were culled from Gold Star Daily published from 2018 to the first quarter of 2020. The findings revealed 11 published cases in 2018, 15 in 2019, and seven during the first quarter of 2020. Of the 33 total cases, men registered the most (72.7%) with age ranging from 16 to 35. Also, the prevalence of suicide cases occurred more among younger men than women while more cases among older women than men. Depression due to family and relationship problems was the leading cause of suicide (48.5%).

