Abstract

Suicide is a growing social problem worldwide. Gender has been considered one of the risk factors for suicide, however, it has also been one of the misunderstood categories by some researchers. Gender is not a risk factor in itself. Political, economic, and cultural processes assign, distribute, and value social opportunities, roles, and expectations according to sexual differences, and it shape the ways of thinking and feeling ourselves. These ways of thinking and feeling can explain suicide at the individual level. In this sense, this article focus on the processes through which the current COVID-19 pandemic may be affecting our construction of gender, and as a result, our mental health. As a result, some directions are pointed out to understanding suicide and its relationship with human being as a historical totality.



El suicidio es un problema social creciente a nivel mundial. El género ha sido considerado uno de los factores de riesgo de la conducta suicida, sin embargo, también ha sido una de las categorías mal entendi-as dentro de la investigación sobre el tema. El género no es un factor de riesgo en sí mismo. La forma en que los procesos políticos, económicos, y culturales asignan, distribuyen y valoran oportunidades, roles y expectativas de acuerdo con diferencias sexuales, implica también la construcción de formas de pensar y sentirnos a nosotros mismos. Estas formas de pensar y sentir constituyen uno de los procesos que pueden explicar el suicidio a nivel individual. En ese sentido, en el presente artículo se desarrollan argumentos para alertar sobre procesos a través de los cuales la actual pandemia por COVID-19 puede estar afectando pilares identitarios de la construcción de género, y que por lo tanto también pueden afectar nuestra salud mental. Como resultado de esta reflexión se señalan varias líneas de trabajo para comprender el suicidio, y su relación con el ser humano como totalidad histórica.



Palabras clave: Concepción patriarcal de la sociedad, Construcción social de género, Suicidio, COVID-19

Language: en