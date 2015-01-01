SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kurhan F, Kamiş GZ, Atli A. East. J. Med. 2021; 26(3): 410-417.

(Copyright © 2021, Yüzüncü Yil Üniversitesi)

10.5505/ejm.2021.69862

We aimed to retrospectively review the data of the people applying to our hospital due to suicide attempt in the last 8 years and to examine the psychiatric diagnoses and sociodemographic data of the patients.

METHODS: The data of 940 patients examined in our hospital between 2012 -2019 due to suicide attempts were reviewed retrospectively. Characteristics like age, gender, occupation, marital status, previous psychiatric treatment, presence of psychiatric illness and presence of psychiatric drug if the attempt is by drug were examined from patients' data files.

RESULTS: In this study, 403 (42.9%) of the applicants were male and 537 (57.1%) were female. Suicide attempts were done by a sharp device, hanging, jumping off respectively, and the least by firearm and the most by drugs. Considering the distribution of psychiatric diagnoses, it was seen that 153 (31.1%) of them had depressive disorders, 121 (24.6%) had substance and alcohol use disorder and 55 (11.2%) had personality pathology.

CONCLUSION: A significant number of the applicants applying the emergency department for suicide attempt were single, unemployed and students. The most common suicide attempt age range was 20 -25. Psychological problems and psychiatric disorder history are important predictors of a person's future suicide attempt.

Keywords: Suicide, Suicide Attempted, Predictive Factors, Demographic Factors


