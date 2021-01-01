Abstract

This paper introduces a new prevention strategy against child sexual abuse (both offline and online) in the United States. The Global Prevention Project is a supportive treatment program designed for nonoffending minor-attracted persons who reside in the community. Attraction to minors and the underlying scientific terms (pedophilia/hebephilia) are discussed and a framework is provided for how to implement such a program in the United States. Our treatment modality is described to provide transparency in our clinical work. We discuss challenges encountered in this domain with possible solutions and the legal ramifications of preventing child sexual abuse behaviors by targeting nonoffending individuals.



