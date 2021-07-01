Abstract

OBJECTIVE To explore the effectiveness of cognitive behavioral therapy on adolescent violent behaviors.



METHODS A total of 120 middle school students with violence or violence tendency were selected from Lianbei Middle School in Shijiazhuang and divided into intervention and control group(n=60). The intervention group received comprehensive cognitive behavioral intervention while the control group did not. The changes of violence, violent risk, impulsive behavior and explicit aggressive behavior before and after intervention were compared between the two groups.



RESULTS The scores of personality insult, relational aggression, self-abuse, suicide ideation, severe violence dimension and total violence in the intervention group decreased significantly compared to before intervention(t=6.32, 7.88, 10.05, 7.05, 9.27, 8.01, P < 0.05). No similar changes were observed in the control group(t=0.35, 0.24, 1.01, 0.78, 0.49, 0.53, P>0.05). The scores of personality insult, relational aggression, self-abuse, suicide ideation, severe violence and total violence in the intervention group were significantly lower than those in the control group(P < 0.05). In the intervention group, the VRS-YV score after intervention was significantly lower than that before intervention, and the proportion of individuals with VRS-YV score≥27 after intervention decreased significantly compared to before intervention (P < 0.05) and the control group(P < 0.05).



CONCLUSION The comprehensive cognitive behavior intervention shows effectiveness in improving the empathy ability and reduce the level of violent risk.



Keywords: Cognition, Behavior, Violence, Intervention studies, Health promotion, Adolescent

Language: zh