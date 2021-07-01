Abstract

OBJECTIVE To explore the relationship between behavioral problems and accidental injuries among preschoolers, and to provide evidence for the targeted prevention of children's accidental injuries.



METHODS During September to October 2019, parent of 2 062 children aged 3 to 6 selected from 8 kindergartens in Hefei through stratified clustering method were investigated. The prevalence of accidental injuries and behavioral problems among preschoolers was collected by questionnaire survey.



RESULTS The prevalence of accidental injury during the past year was 14.55%(300), and behavioral problems 14.21%(293). Total rate of behavioral problems and rate of each dimensions in children with accidental injury were 32.67%, 2.33%, 19.67%, 15.00%, 2.00%, 1.00% and 5.00%, compared to 11.07%, 0.45%, 6.41%, 4.88%, 0.40%, 0.17% and 0.79% in children without accidental injury (χ2=98.11, 12.54, 58.90, 44.12, 10.51, 6.08, 32.68, P < 0.01). Multivariate Logistic regression analysis showed that psychosomatic problems(OR=3.13, 95%CI=2.11-4.66), learning problems(OR=2.73, 95%CI=1.86-3.99), abnormal hyperactivity index (OR=3.16, 95%CI=1.40-7.14) and left-behind children (OR=1.53, 95%CI=1.13-2.07) were associated with higher risk of accidental injuries(P < 0.05).



CONCLUSION Behavioral problems are significantly associated with unintentional injuries among preschool children, which deserved further attention and intervention when formulating prevention and control measures for childhood accidental injury.



Keywords: Wounds and injuries, Mental health, Behaviors, Regression analysis, Child, preschool

Language: zh