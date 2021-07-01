Abstract

OBJECTIVE To explore the association between drinking behavior and self-injury behavior in adolescents.



METHODS A total of 9 247 students from 4 middle schools were investigated. Drinking behavior and self-injury behavior were collected from questionnaire survey. Univariate and multivariate Logistic regression analysis were used to analyze the relationship between drinking behavior and self-injury behavior.



RESULTS Among the 9 247 middle school students, 52.8% reported ever drinking, 24.9% reported drinking behavior in the past 30 days, and 14.6% reported been drunk in the past year. The average age of drinking for the first time was 12.47±3.05. About 47.2% of the participants had self-injury behavior. Male with younger drinking age (OR=1.52), had been drunken (OR=1.35) and frequent drinking (OR=1.54) increased the incidence of self-injury. Female reported drinking at younger age (OR=1.69), had been drunk (OR=1.82) and lived in cities and towns (OR=1.20) had a higher risk of self-injury.



CONCLUSION Drinking at younger age, heavy and frequent drinking are associated with higher risk of self-injury in adolescents in sex-specific fashion.



Keywords: Alcohol drinking, Self-injurious behavior, Mental health, Regression analysis, Adolescent

Language: zh