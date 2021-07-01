SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Yaohui C, Hui HN. Chin. J. Sch. Health 2021; 42(7): 1106-1109.

(Copyright © 2021, Zhongguo xue xiao wei sheng za zhi she)

10.16835/j.cnki.1000-9817.2021.07.034

Adolescent aggressive behavior has become one of the public health problems, and is affected by factors such as society, school, and family.Parents play an important role in the growth of adolescents. Parental control is seen as one of the rearing style, and closely related with adolescent aggressive behavior. This article reviews studies on the concept and classification of parental control, the impact of parental control on the psychological behavior of adolescents, the concept and measurement of aggressive behavior, the influencing factors of adolescent aggressive behavior, the impact of parental control on aggressive behavior, and the influence of demographic factors on both by consulting the existing literature, with the goal of providing references for reducing adolescent aggressive behavior improving parenting ability.

Keywords: Legal guardians, Aggression, Behavior, Adolescent


Language: zh
