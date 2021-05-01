Abstract

OBJECTIVE To explore the association between mothers' reactions to adolescents' exposure to intimate shots and pornography use of junior high school students, and to provide references for family communications on sexual topics in similar scenarios.



METHODS A total of 1 760 students from grade 6 to 8 in three junior high schools in a certain district of Shanghai were selected by cluster sampling. Self-filled questionnaires on tablets were used to collect data.



RESULTS The proportion of junior high school students who watched pornography was 26.36%(464), and that of boys (29.83%, 270/905) was higher than of girls (22.69%, 194/855). Most junior high school students believed that mothers' reactions to adolescents' exposure to intimate shots would be "taking the opportunity to educate teenagers not to do this" (30.54%) or "avoiding adolescents watching intimate shots" (42.24%). The results of multivariable analysis showed that comparing with junior high school students who believed that mothers would "watch together without making any comments ", students who believed that mothers would "take the opportunity to educate teenagers not to do this"(OR=0.43, 95%CI=0.29-0.64) and "avoid adolescents watching intimate shots"(OR=0.56, 95%CI=0.39-0.80) were at lower risk of viewing pornography (P < 0.01).



CONCLUSION There is a significant correlation between junior high school students' pornography use and mothers' possible reactions to adolescents' exposure to intimate shots. Family sex education and parental monitoring should be emphasized, and parents' awareness of communicating sexual issues with adolescents should be strengthened.



Keywords: Sex, Erotica, Regression analysis, Mothers, Adolescent



志谢: GEAS研究由世界卫生组织(WHO)和美国约翰·霍普金斯大学彭博公共卫生学院进行总协调。感谢美国国际开发署、WHO、大卫和露西尔帕卡德基金会、比尔和梅林达盖茨基金会以及橡树基金会对GEAS研究的支持。

Language: zh