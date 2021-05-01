Abstract

OBJECTIVE To provide a basis for college students' mental health education and guidance, the impact of psychological aggression and corporal punishment college students experienced before the age of 10 on anxiety and health risk behaviors was explored.



METHODS In April and May 2019, the convenience sampling method was used to conduct a questionnaire survey among all the freshman and sophomore students of some majors in two universities in Harbin, including a total of 2 150 students. The contents of the questionnaire included general information survey, Parent-Child Conflict Tactics Scale (CTSPC), Self-Rating Anxiety Scale (SAS) and Adolescent Health related Risky Behavior Inventory (AHRBI).



RESULTS The percentage of college students who suffered psychological aggression and corporal punishment before the age of 10 was 80.05% and 58.37%. The detection rate of corporal punishment in boys and non-only child was significantly higher than that in girls and only child (P < 0.05). The students who experienced psychological aggression and corporal punishment before the age of 10 had higher detection rates of anxiety state and six subscales of health risk behaviors than those who didn't experienced those (P < 0.05). The Logistic regression analysis showed that, psychological aggression, place of residence, corporal punishment, and only child were positively associated with college students' anxiety state (OR=1.85, 1.53, 1.49, 1.34). The Logistic regression analysis showed that, psychological aggression, place of residence were positively associated with college students' health-compromising behaviors (OR=1.60, 1.26). Psychological aggression, gender factors, corporal punishment, and only child all influenced college students' aggression and violence behavior (OR=1.75, 1.66, 1.63, 1.28). Corporal punishment influenced college students' suicide and self-injury behavior (OR=3.44). Gender factors and corporal punishment all influenced college students' smoking and drinking behavior (OR=2.67, 2.25).Corporal punishment and psychological aggression were positively associated with college students' rule breaking behavior (OR=1.88, 1.55). Corporal punishment, gender factors, and family income all influenced college students' unprotected sexual behavior (OR=4.51, 1.91, 0.62).



CONCLUSION Parental psychological aggression and corporal punishment college students experienced during childhood have a negative impact on their anxiety and health risk behaviors.



Keywords: Mental health, Torture, Dangerous behavior, Regression analysis, Students

Language: zh