Abstract

Antisocial behavior among adolescents caused a severe burden on individuals, families and society, which has aroused a global concern. At present, the association of child abuse and monoamine oxidase A gene with antisocial behavior has been confirmed in most studies. However, there was a controversy about the interaction of child abuse and monoamine oxidase A gene on antisocial behavior. This study aimed to review latest findings and mechanisms of the interaction of child abuse and monoamine oxidase A gene on antisocial behavior among adolescents. The result showed that the child abuse interacted with monoamine oxidase A gene in antisocial behavior by influencing the specific neural circuits in the brain and changing the function of mood regulation, etc. Additionally, this study analyzed potential reasons for the inconsistency of current study findings, and identified the directions for future research. Moreover, this review was to provide a scientific basis for the prevention and control of adolescent antisocial behavior.

Language: zh