Abstract

Objective Victims of cyberbullying are the most affected role group in cyberbullying. Cyberbullying not only brings emotional and psychological distress to the victims, but also results in irrational externalizing behaviors among those victims. Victims of cyberbullying need profound psychological counseling and behavior intervention to resolve the long-standing dilemma. How to deal with cyberbullying and how to avoid being victims of cyberbullying are of great importance. From the perspective of psychology, this paper analyzes and expounds the role formation of victims of cyberbullying and the effectiveness of coping strategies, so as to provide a theoretical basis for cyberbullying intervention.

Language: zh