Abstract

OBJECTIVE To explore the association of screen time with self-injury behavior in primary school students in China, to provide evidence for prevention on self-injury behavior.



METHODS From June to November in 2017, 1 090 primary school students were selected by stratified cluster sampling method from Zhejiang, Guangdong, Jiangxi, Sichuan and Guizhou province in China, to analyze the association between screen time and incidence of self-injury.



RESULTS Totally 5.6% students reported screen time over 2 hours per day, boy, rural students, students with low health literacy, ever drinking had a higher rate of screen overuse(χ2=12.35, 6.94, 6.86, 16.86, P<0.05). The prevalence of screen overuse varied significantly by amount of pocket money(P<0.01). The prevalence of self-injury was 11.3%, students from western areas, boy, grade three, from rural area, adult relatives as guardians, low health literacy, smoking, drinking and screen time over 2 hours per day had a higher rate of self-injury behavior(χ2=27.31, 11.49, 23.91, 22.12, 15.11, 55.16, 19.03, 25.16, 19.35, P<0.05). Compared with the students with screen time less than 2 hours per day, multiple Logistic regression analyses showed that, the OR(95%CI) values of self-injury was 2.62(1.31-5.23) among students with screen time less than 2 hours per day.



CONCLUSION The risk of self-injury behavior is related to screen time in primary school students,



Keywords: Fixation, ocular, Time, Self-injurious behavior, Regression analysis, Students

