Abstract

OBJECTIVE This study examined school-based sexual harassment experience among college students in Guangzhou, and to provide theoretical basis for preventing campus sexual harassment.



METHODS A cross-sectional survey was conducted among 1 062 college students from five universities in Guangzhou, China. A self-made questionnaire regarding awareness sexual harassment and experience of school-based sexual harassment was filled out by students voluntarily and anonymously.



RESULTS A total of 169 students reported they experienced school-based sexual harassment. The incidence of school-based sexual harassment among college students in Guangzhou was 15.91%, higher among female students (20.30%) than male students(10.2%)(χ2=19.91, P < 0.01). Verbal harassment (10.26%) was the most common type of sexual harassment, followed by physical harassment (7.16%), visual harassment (4.61%) and unwanted sexual advances (1.69%). Sexual harassment primarily took place in teaching building(58), dormitory(33) and office(17). Among the victims, 116(68.64%) were influenced by harassment. Females(n=94) being harassed were more likely to be negatively influenced compare to males(n=22).



CONCLUSION School-based sexual harassment may result adverse psychological outcomes to students, more emphasis should be put on the prevention of sexual harassment.



Keywords: Sexual harassment, Epidemiologic studies, Mental health, Students

Language: zh