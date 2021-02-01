Abstract

With the growing popularity of electronic devices, cyberbullying has gradually become a common form of bullying. Compared with traditional bullying, cyberbullying is more likely to cause serious psychological problems of its victims, leading to school absences, depression, even self-inflicted injury and suicide. Unfortunately, psychological intervention and prevention for cyberbullying and cyber victimization is rather sparse in China. This paper summarizes some foreign cyberbullying intervention projects, aiming at providing reference localized and specific interventions.

Language: zh