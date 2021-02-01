Abstract

OBJECTIVE To analyze the possible responses of parents of young children to Child sexual assault (CSA) and the potential influencing factors, so as to provide evidence for prevention programs of CSA.



METHODS Part of the data from "2016-2020 Child Injury Prevention Project" was used to analyze responses to CSA among parents of children younger than 3rd grade in primary school by chi-square test and Logistic regression analysis.



RESULTS A total of 4 072 parents were included in the analysis. Among them, 86.8% of parents chose "to solve problems together", 51.0% of parents taking children to a "psychologist", 4.9% of parents "scolding children for being too careless", 2.9% of parents "letting child not disclose abuse" and 6.5% of parents chose "other" coping methods. Parents with foreign nationality and lower education level (OR=0.26-0.64) tend to "blame" their children. Mothers, higher parental education level (OR=0.27-0.72) were more reluctant to encourage their children to keep quiet. Mothers, older children (OR=1.33-1.78) and parents with higher education level (OR=1.65-2.99) tend to "accompany". Parents aged 30 or more, and from high school/technical school/technical secondary school tend to take their children to see a "psychologist".



CONCLUSION Parents universally pay attention to the physical and mental health of children after CSA, but some parents still take negative coping methods, e.g. "blame" and "not disclose". Parenting educational level, duration of parent-child communication and age of children are primary factors associated with parental responses to child sexual assault. This study suggests that prevention secondary injury following child sexual assault should be farther strengthened, while fully considering the characteristics of the educated objects.



Keywords: Legal guardians, Sex, Violence, Behavior, Regression analysis, Child



志谢: 感谢联合国儿童基金会对项目的支持和中国疾病预防控制中心的技术指导！感谢广东省疾病预防控制中心的现场指导！感谢全程参与数据资料收集的宝安区慢性病防治院慢非中心的同仁们！感谢参与此次调查的教职人员和教育部门以及相关学校的全力支持。

Language: zh