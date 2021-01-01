Abstract

Children and adolescents mental health problems born a heavier burden of disease worldwide, and mental disorders begin at earlier age. The capacity and utilization of school mental health need to be improved. Therefore, we need to transfer the latest research evidence into policies, and further put into actions. School mental health services driven by theroies including staging approach and life course approach, will help to pursue the value of mentl health promotion and social well-being, eventually become an important part of Healthy China initiative.

Language: zh