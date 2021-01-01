Abstract

OBJECTIVE To explore the intrinsic mechanism of emotional intelligence and trait anger in the association between childhood psychological abuse and aggressive behavior among middle school students, and to provide a theoretical basis for intervention of aggressive behaviors.



METHODS By using the multi-stage stratified random sampling method, 2 458 middle school students in Guizhou Province were selected, and group tests were carried out using psychological abuse scale, attack behavior scale, emotional intelligence scale and characteristic anger scale.



RESULTS Agressive behavior, trait anger and emotional intelligence differed significantly by gender(t=2.19, 5.12, -2.34, P < 0.05), and there were significant differences in aggressive behavior, psychological abuse, emotional intelligence and trait anger among middle school students of different student origins by residence(t=-18.77, -6.04, 9.10, -9.94, P < 0.05). Childhood psychological abuse (r=0.41), temperamental trait anger (r=0.52) and reactive trait anger (r=0.49) were significantly positively correlated with aggressive behavior(P < 0.05). Emotional intelligence was significantly negatively correlated with aggressive behavior (r=-0.33, P < 0.05). The test of multiple mediation effects showed that emotional intelligence, temperamental trait anger and reactive trait anger played multiple mediation roles between psychological abuse and aggressive behavior in childhood.



CONCLUSION Childhood psychological abuse could not only directly affect the aggressive behavior of middle school students, but also further affect the aggressive behavior through emotional intelligence and trait anger. Emotional intelligence and idiosyncratic anger are important internal mechanisms by which childhood psychological abuse affects aggressive behavior.



Keywords: Child abuse, Mental health, Emotions, Aggression, Student

Language: zh