Abstract

OBJECTIVE To understand the impact of violent video games exposure, self-control level and coping style on aggressive behavior of junior high school students in Shanghai, and provide a basis for future interventions to effectively reduce adolescents' aggressive behavior.



METHODS Cluster sampling was used to select 1 886 students of 4 public middle schools in Shanghai from May to June 2019. The data was collected included Violent Video Game Use Habits Questionnaire, Buss & Perry aggression questionnaire, Adolescent Self-Control Dual System Scale and Simple Coping Style Questionnaire.



RESULTS According to the potential profile analysis, the level of aggressive behavior of junior school students in Shanghai could be divided into four groups, which was low aggressive group, middle aggressive group one, middle aggressive group two and high aggressive group according to level of aggregate. After controlling for gender and age, multivariate Logistic regression showed that exposure to violent video games, impulse system and negative response were risk factors for aggressive behavior(P<0.05); using low aggressive group as control group, the OR of violent video games in other three groups were 1.26, 1.30 and 1.70 respectively. The OR of impulse system were 2.96, 4.40 and 6.84 respectively. The OR of negative response were 1.17, 1.42 and 1.74 respectively. Positive response was a protective factor(P<0.05). Using low aggressive group as control group, the OR of positive in other three groups were 0.82, 0.52 and 0.49 respectively.



CONCLUSION Violent video game exposure, impulsive system and negative coping style can increase the level of aggressive behavior of junior high school students, while positive coping style can reduce the level of aggression of junior middle school students.



Keywords: Violence, Video games, Aggression, Mental health, Regression analysis, Students

Language: zh