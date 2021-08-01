Abstract

OBJECTIVE To analyze the relationship between sleep and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) behaviors of Tajik middle school students in high altitude areas, and to provide references for physical and mental health promotion in middle school students.



METHODS The stratified random cluster sampling method was used to select 1 224 Tajik middle school students in the Taxkorgan area of Xinjiang as participants. Sleep, NSSI, general demographic were investigated, and Logistic regression analysis was used to analyze the relationship between sleep and NSSI.



RESULTS The detection rate of NSSI among Tajik middle school students in high altitude areas was 7.92%. About 18.71% of the students had insomnia problems and 14.62% of students had nightmares at least once in the past week. The detection rates of NSSI differed in gender, grades, physical conditions, father's education, mother's education, family monthly income, smoking status, and drinking status (χ2=6.45, 19.12, 13.83, 12.39, 8.32, 11.45, 17.31, 9.72, respectively, all P<0.05). Logistic regression analysis showed that sleep time ≥9 h/d on school days was negatively correlated with NSSI(OR=0.62); weekend sleep time <5 h/d(OR=1.81), weekend sleep time 5-7 h/d(OR=1.45), insomnia(OR=1.33), nightmares(OR=1.64-3.27) were positively correlated with NSSI(P<0.05).



CONCLUSION Insufficient sleep time, insomnia and nightmares are the influencing factors of non-suicidal self-injury behavior in Tajik middle school students. Sleep intervention for Tajik middle school students in high altitude areas should be strengthened to promote physical and mental health.



Keywords: Sleep, Self-injurious behavior, Mental health, Regression analysis, Students, Minority groups

Language: zh