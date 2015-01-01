Abstract

This study aims to analyse the concept of change that has been considered one of the most important aspects of sociology since its appearance as a distinct field of study. Fundamental dynamics of change have been analysed briefly through an analysis of the classical theories on change. Then, the physical and social changes resulting from trauma and destruction after natural disasters are discussed, whose number increased in the twenty-first century. The concept of resilience and the relationship between change and social change is also discussed. Resilience and change are necessary to establish social order. Hence, these two are addressed in addition to the concept of vulnerability which is a sub-category of resilience. In line with the concepts of change, resilience, and vulnerability, the capacity of societies to return to the pre-disaster conditions and order or adaptation to the new order is considered to be important determinants. Therefore, determining the resilience capacities of disaster management procedures is examined concerning social vulnerability levels. In conclusion, it is suggested that the relationship between change and resilience must be carefully considered in the plans by formulating new policies. Such practices will make significant contributions to restoring order and harmony in societies after disasters.



Bu çalışmada, sosyolojinin kuruluşundan itibaren en temel çalışma konularından biri olan değişme kavramının sosyoloji tarihinde ele alınış biçimlerine değinilerek, yirmi birinci yüzyılda afetler ve sonrasında yaşanan değişme süreçleriyle beraber incelenmesi amaçlanmıştır. Bu amaç doğrultusunda, klasik değişme kuramları kısaca incelenerek, değişmenin temel dinamikleri ortaya konulmuştur. Ardından, yirmi birinci yüzyılda sayıları artan doğal afetler sonrasında yaşanan travma ve yıkım sonucunda gerçekleşen fiziksel ve toplumsal değişimler dirençlilik kavramıyla ele alınarak, değişme ve sosyal değişme ilişkisine değinilmiştir. Afet sonrasında yeniden düzene dönebilme kapasitesi olarak ele alınabilecek olan dirençlilik ile değişme birbiriyle yakın ilişkili olarak tartışılmış ve özellikle dirençliliğin bir alt kategorisi olarak kırılganlık kavramı da sosyal boyutuyla incelemeye dahil edilmiştir. Değişme, dirençlilik ve kırılganlık kavramları ekseninde, toplumların afet sonrası düzene yeniden geri dönebilme veya yeni düzene uyum sağlama kapasiteleri önemli belirleyiciler olarak kabul edilmektedir. Dolayısıyla, afet yönetimi planlarında ve hazırlık aşamalarında, dirençlilik kapasitelerinin belirlenebilmesi, sosyal kırılganlık düzeyleriyle ilişkili olarak önem taşımaktadır. Ayrıca, siyasalar oluşturulurken, dikkate alınacak planlarda, değişme ve dirençlilik ilişkisine önem verilmesi, toplumların en kısa sürede yeniden düzene ve uyumluluğa kavuşabilmesine önemli katkılar sağlayacaktır.

