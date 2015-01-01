Abstract

Social and economic conflicts bring along irregular migrations, which are risky and dangerous and lead to humanitarian movements on a global scale. Irregular migration movements increasingly have become a problem of identity, belonging and recognition, and bring with new areas of discussion. Irregular migration, which goes beyond being a phenomenon that nation states can control alone, is perceived as a security threat, especially by European countries, and restrictions are increased with revised migration policies. The blockage of legal routes increases the demand for illegal methods and makes migrant smuggling more apparent. On the other hand, the Mediterranean, which is used as a migration route to reach Europe, has almost become identified with the bodies washed ashore. The number of recorded deaths of migrants in the Mediterranean reveals that the phenomenon of migration is a matter of right to life beyond the political, economic, and social interests of the nation states and accelerated the discussion of the problem on different platforms. Based on this, the film Terraferma, which is about irregular migration over the Mediterranean, was examined as a research subject and analyzed using the dramaturgical analysis technique. The film has been thematically interpreted on the basis of the plot, main idea, assumption, conflicts and characters. Policies such as the fact that global inequalities put pressure on the developed countries with irregular migration on one hand, and the situation of ignoring the phenomenon of irregular migration with strict migration on the other have been evaluated together.



Sosyal ve ekonomik çatışmalar beraberinde risk ve tehlikelerle dolu olan düzensiz göçleri tetiklemekte ve küresel ölçekte gerçekleşen insan hareketliliklerine zemin hazırlamaktadır. Öyle ki, giderek yoğunlaşan düzensiz göç hareketlilikleri kimlik, aidiyet ve tanınma sorunu haline gelmiş ve yeni tartışma alanlarını da beraberinde taşımıştır. Ulus devletlerin tek başına kontrol edebileceği bir olgu olmanın ötesine geçen düzensiz göçler özellikle Avrupa ülkeleri tarafından bir güvenlik tehdidi olarak algılanmakta ve yeniden düzenlenen göçmen politikalarıyla kısıtlamalar çeşitlenmektedir. Yasal yolların tıkanması beraberinde yasadışı yöntemlere olan talebi arttırmakta ve göçmen kaçakçılığını daha da görünür kılmaktadır. Öte taraftan Avrupa'ya ulaşmada göç rotası olarak kullanılan Akdeniz, kıyıya vuran cansız bedenlerle özdeşleşir hale gelmiş bulunmaktadır. Akdeniz'de boğularak yaşamını yitiren göçmenlere ilişkin istatistiki veriler düzensiz göç olgusunun ulus devletlerin siyasi, ekonomik ve toplumsal çıkarlarının ötesinde bir yaşam hakkı meselesi olduğunu hatırlatmış ve sorunun farklı platformlarda ele alınmasını hızlandırmıştır. Bu perspektiften hareketle çalışma kapsamında Akdeniz üzerinden gerçekleşen düzensiz göçün ele alındığı Terraferma filmi araştırma konusu olarak belirlenmiş ve dramaturjik çözümleme tekniğinden yararlanılarak analiz edilmiştir. Film olay örgüsü, konu, ana fikir, varsayım, karakterler ve çatışmalar temelinde tematik olarak yorumlanmıştır. Bir taraftan küresel eşitsizliklerin düzensiz göçler ile gelişmiş ülkeler üzerinde baskı oluşturması öte taraftan ise katı göçmen politikalarıyla düzensiz göç olgusunun görmezden gelinmesi durumu birlikte değerlendirilmiştir.

Language: tr