Abstract

The main purpose of this research is to address the changes that the family, which is seen as the smallest unit of society, is experiencing today, and in particular the problems caused by generational differences among family members, using the example of Generation Z. At the same time, the most important dimension of this discussion, which constitutes the scope of the study, is the disagreement and lack of communication, which is observed in general in domestic relations and often between generations and in particular the changing family perception of Generation Z and their problems with their parents. Interviews with 16 students from 16 Faculties of Van Yüzüncü Yıl University constituted the sample of the study in order to reveal both the perception of the mentioned generation towards the family and the problems in family relations. The results of the interview were recorded on computer and analyzed using descriptive analysis. The most important conclusion reached in the study was that the perceptions, attitudes and behaviors of the generations who grew up in different conditions differed, especially in their approaches to family values, and because of this differentiation, the younger generations experienced serious problems within the family.



===



Bu araştırmanın temel amacı, toplumun en küçük birimi olarak görülen ailenin günümüzde yaşamakta olduğu değişimi, özelde de aile üyeleri arasında kuşak farklılığından dolayı oluşan sorunları Z Kuşağı örneğinden hareketle ele almaktır. Aynı zamanda çalışmanın kapsamını da oluşturan tartışmaların en önemli boyutunu, genelde aile içi ilişkilerde gözlenen ve çoğu zaman kuşaklar arasında yaşanan anlaşmazlık ve iletişimsizlik, özelde de Z Kuşağının değişen aile algısı ve ebeveynleriyle yaşadığı sorunlar oluşturmaktadır. Söz konusu kuşağın hem aileye yönelik algısını hem de aile ilişkilerinde yaşadığı sorunları ortaya çıkarmak amacıyla Van Yüzüncü Yıl Üniversitesine bağlı 16 Fakülteden 16 öğrenciyle yapılan görüşmeler çalışmanın örneklemini oluşturmuştur. Görüşme sonucunda elde edilen bulgular bilgisayar ortamına kaydedilmiş ve betimsel analiz yöntemiyle analiz edilmiştir. Çalışmada varılan en önemli sonuç, farklı koşullarda büyümüş olan kuşakların algı, tutum ve davranışlarının özellikle de aile değerlerine olan yaklaşımlarının farklılaştığı ve bu farklılaşmadan dolayı da genç kuşakların aile içinde ciddi sorunlar yaşadıkları yönünde olmuştur.

Language: tr