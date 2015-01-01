SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Judkins J, Moore B, Stone E, Welsh A, Carbon G, Rendell B, Peterson A. BMJ Mil. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)

10.1136/bmjmilitary-2020-001661

BACKGROUND: The purpose was to describe an activity-based psychological hardiness training programme delivered by an occupational therapist and examine its acceptability and effectiveness in improving hardiness.

METHOD: Participants (N=28) completed the 6-hour programme, which included pre/post-programme completion of the Dispositional Resilience Scale-15 (DRS-15) and a Program Evaluation Form. Paired t-tests were used to determine differences between pre-training and post-training scores on the DRS-15.

RESULTS: Results showed a significant increase (p<0.05) in total hardiness, commitment, and control scores on the DRS-15 from pre-training to post-training and good-excellent ratings for all categories on the Program Evaluation Form.

CONCLUSIONS: This programme evaluation described an occupational therapist's role in providing an activity-based psychological hardiness training programme and provided preliminary support for the acceptability of an activity-based approach to training psychological hardiness for service members.


Language: en

education & training (see medical education & training); medical education & training; rehabilitation medicine

