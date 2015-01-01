CONTACT US: Contact info
Esmanhotto BB, Vilar CRL, Hecke JC, Veroneze B, de Lima WF. Case Rep. Neurol. 2021; 13(2): 470-474.
(Copyright © 2021, Karger Publishers)
34413749
Self-stabbing is an uncommon method of suicide and attempt of suicide, mostly chosen by young men and people with a psychiatric history. A curious case of suicide attempt by self-stabbing with a huge pointed knife in a 56-year-old man is presented which resulted in a myocardial injury and was evaluated with a stroke after cardiorrhaphy.
Language: en
Cardiac injuries; Self-stabbing; Stroke