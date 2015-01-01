SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Esmanhotto BB, Vilar CRL, Hecke JC, Veroneze B, de Lima WF. Case Rep. Neurol. 2021; 13(2): 470-474.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Karger Publishers)

DOI

10.1159/000515573

PMID

34413749

Abstract

Self-stabbing is an uncommon method of suicide and attempt of suicide, mostly chosen by young men and people with a psychiatric history. A curious case of suicide attempt by self-stabbing with a huge pointed knife in a 56-year-old man is presented which resulted in a myocardial injury and was evaluated with a stroke after cardiorrhaphy.


Language: en

Keywords

Cardiac injuries; Self-stabbing; Stroke

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print