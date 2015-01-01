Abstract

The Korea National Hospital Discharge In-depth Injury Survey (KNHDIS) started in 2005 is a national probability survey of general hospitals in Korea with 100 or more beds by the Korea Diseases Control and Prevention Agency. The KNHDIS captures approximately 9% of discharged cases from sampled hospitals using a two-stage stratified cluster sampling scheme, among them 13% are injury related cases defined as S00-T98 (injury, poisoning and a few other consequences of external causes) of the International Classification of Diseases, 10th revision. The KNHDIS collects information on characteristics of injury-related discharges in order to understand the scale of injuries, identify risk factors, and provide data supporting prevention policies and intervention strategies. The types of data captured include the hospitals' information, detailed clinical information and injury-related codes such as the mechanism, activities undertaken when injured injured(sports, leisure activities, work, treatment, and education), external cause of injury and location of the occurrence of the injury based on the International Classification of External Causes of Injuries. In addition to, the means of transportation, suicide risk factors, and toxic substances are transcribed. Annual reports of the KNHDIS are publicly accessible to browse via the KDCA website (www.cdc.go.kr) and microdata are available upon request email service (kcdcinjury@korea.kr) with free of charge.

Language: en