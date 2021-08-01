Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The clinical spectrum of injuries in crevasse accidents can range from benign to life-threatening, even including death. To date, little is known about incidence and causes.



METHODS: We retrospectively analyzed mountain rescue missions that included crevasse accidents and took place in Switzerland from 2010 to 2020. Demographic and epidemiological data were collected. Injury severity was graded according to the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA) score. Winter season was defined as December to May, and summer season as June to November.



RESULTS: A total of 321 victims of crevasse falls were included in the study. The median age of victims was 41.2 years (interqauartile range [IQR] 31.3 to 51.6), with 82% (n=260) being male and 59% (n=186) foreigners. The typical altitude range at which rescue missions were performed was between 3000 and 3499m (44% of all cases). The median depth of the fall was 15 meters (IQR 8 to 20) during the winter season compared to 8 meters (IQR 5 to 10) during the summer, p<0.001. Overall mortality was 6.5%. The NACA score was ≥4 for 9.4% (n=30) of the victims. 55% (n=177) had a NACA score of 0 or 1. There was a significant positive correlation between the depth of fall and the injury severity (Pearson's correlation r=0.35, 95%- confidence interval: 0.18 to 0.51), p<0.001.



CONCLUSION: More than half of victims fallen into a crevasse are uninjured or sustain mild injury. Life-threathening injuries were found in about 10% of victims and the crevasse fall was fatal in 6.5% of cases. Injury severity positively correlates with the depth of fall, which is higher during winter season.

