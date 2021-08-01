Abstract

BACKGROUND: Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) is a serious public health concern among adolescents. However, adolescents with different combinations of NSSI risk factors may constitute different subgroups that vary in subsequent risks of NSSI engagement, and the membership in these subgroups may change during early adolescence. Gender differences related to risk profiles and transition patterns may also exist. This study thus aimed to address these three questions.



METHODS: A total of 2,942 participants ranging from 12 to 17 years old (55.2% females; M(age) = 14.60, SD = 1.21) completed a series of questionnaires about NSSI and its risk factors on three occasions, every six months. Latent profile and latent transition analyses were used to examine NSSI risk profiles (subgroups), their transition patterns, and gender differences.



RESULTS: Three distinct risk profiles were identified: Low-risk profile, Medium-risk profile, and High-risk profile. The profile membership was fairly stable over one year, and the shift across profiles represented a "resilient" pattern. Regarding gender differences, boys were less likely to be in either the Medium- or the High-risk groups, but more likely to transition from the Medium- to the Low-risk group, relative to girls. LIMITATIONS: This study relied upon self-report measures. Additional research is needed to investigate the generalizability of the results to other populations, and to examine more predictors of class membership and transitions.



CONCLUSIONS: The results highlight the importance of considering subgroup differences in understanding NSSI risks. Differentiated interventions with multi-pronged approaches tailoring to different risk classes and gender groups may therefore prove more efficient and effective.

Language: en