Citation
Gao Q, Guo J, Wu H, Huang J, Wu N, You J. J. Affect. Disord. 2021; 295: 63-71.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) is a serious public health concern among adolescents. However, adolescents with different combinations of NSSI risk factors may constitute different subgroups that vary in subsequent risks of NSSI engagement, and the membership in these subgroups may change during early adolescence. Gender differences related to risk profiles and transition patterns may also exist. This study thus aimed to address these three questions.
Language: en
Keywords
Risk factors; Chinese early adolescents; Gender differences; Nonsuicidal self-injury; Person-centered approaches; Profiles and transitions