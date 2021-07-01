|
Citation
|
Copeland WE, Hill SN, Shanahan L. J. Am. Acad. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Academy of Child Adolescent Psychiatry, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Research on associations of early cannabis use with adult functioning reports mixed findings. This may be due, in part, to wide variations in the definitions of early cannabis use. This study aims to compare associations of four commonly-used definitions of early cannabis use-related to timing, dose, duration, and associated symptoms-with adult outcomes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
epidemiology; longitudinal; cannabis; adolescence; psychopathology