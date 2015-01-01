Abstract

The purpose of this study was to test the effectiveness and sociocultural feasibility of a dating violence (DV) bystander intervention program, called With-Us, implemented on university campus in South Korea. Participants were recruited from two universities, some as part of an intervention group (n = 99) and the others as part a comparison group (n = 67). The participants were assessed pre- and post-interventions in terms of their readiness and intention to help, as well as their efficacy. Analyses show that the program increased the readiness in bystanders to help victims. Contrarily, it was observed that older participants, males, and those having higher patriarchal gender stereotypes, were less likely to pay attention to the program. Based on the findings, we provided several suggestions to promote its effectiveness and sociocultural feasibility so that it could be efficiently applied in further studies.

Language: en