Abstract

American football helmets used by youth players are currently designed and tested to the same standards as professionals. The National Operating Committee on Standard and Safety requested research aiming at understanding the differences in brain trauma in youth American football for players aged five to nine and nine to fourteen years old to inform a youth specific American football standard. Video analysis and laboratory reconstructions of head impacts were undertaken to measure differences in head impact frequency, event types, and magnitudes of maximum principal strain (MPS) for the two age groups. Overall frequencies and frequencies for five categories of MPS representing different magnitudes of risk were tabulated. The MPS categories were very low (<0.08), low (0.08-0.169), medium (0.17-0.259), high (0.26-0.349) and very high (>0.35). Both cohorts experienced a majority of head impacts (>56%) at very low magnitude of MPS. Youth American football players aged 9-14 yrs. sustained a greater frequency of head impacts at MPS between 0.08 and 0.169 % associated with changes in brain structure and function. There were no differences in overall frequency, or in frequency of head impacts in other categories of MPS. The proportion of impacts considered injurious (MPS > 0.08) was greater in the 5-9 group (44%), than the 9-14 group (39%), and impacts above 0.35 % were only reported for the younger age group. The larger helmet-to-shoulder ratio in the younger age groups may have contributed to this finding suggesting that youth American football players under the age of nine would benefit from a child-specific football helmet.

