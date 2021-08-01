Abstract

Psychiatry is in dire need of a method to aid early detection of symptoms. Recent developments in automatic speech analysis prove promising in this regard, and open avenues for implementation of speech-based applications to detect psychiatric symptoms. The current survey was conducted to assess positions with regard to speech recordings among a group (n = 675) of individuals who experience psychiatric symptoms. Overall, respondents are open to the idea of speech recordings in light of their mental welfare. Importantly, concerns with regard to privacy were raised. Given that speech recordings are privacy sensitive, this requires special attention upon implementation of automatic speech analysis techniques. Furthermore, respondents indicated a preference for speech recordings in the presence of a clinician, as opposed to a recording made at home without the clinician present. In developing a speech marker for psychiatry, close collaboration with the intended users is essential to arrive at a truly valid and implementable method.

