Abstract

Nuclear industry advancements and growing concerns about environmental contamination and terrorist activity have increased interest in quantifying radioisotopes in environmental and human samples. Increased presence in the environment, ease of entry into the food chain, nuclear medicine applications, and the possibility of radiological terrorism incidents can lead to human intake of these radionuclides [1,2]. A universal method to screen for and quantify individual radionuclides as well as both levels of alpha and beta emitters would address these concerns.

Language: en