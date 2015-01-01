|
Kinman G, Clements AJ. Occup. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The use of new psychoactive substances (NPS) in UK prisons is believed to have increased substantially. As well as posing a significant threat to prisoners' health, NPS use can trigger violent, unpredictable and aggressive behaviour. Dealing with the direct and indirect effects of NPS therefore has the potential to compromise the physical and psychological safety of prison staff. AIMS: This study investigates prison officers' perceptions of NPS use in their workplace and their risk of exposure. Relationships between NPS exposure, the workplace safety climate and mental health were also examined.
Mental health; new psychoactive substances; occupational health; prisons; safety climate