Kinman G, Torry R. Occup. Med. 2021; 71(4-5): 171-173.
(Copyright © 2021, Oxford University Press)
The sudden death of a work colleague is likely to be shocking, distressing and destabilizing. A death by suicide can have a wide-ranging impact on co-workers and their well-being and functioning can be seriously impaired. A sensitive, compassionate and supportive approach is therefore required to help people and organizations adjust and recover.
