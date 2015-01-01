SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kinman G, Torry R. Occup. Med. 2021; 71(4-5): 171-173.

The sudden death of a work colleague is likely to be shocking, distressing and destabilizing. A death by suicide can have a wide-ranging impact on co-workers and their well-being and functioning can be seriously impaired. A sensitive, compassionate and supportive approach is therefore required to help people and organizations adjust and recover.

A mental health and suicide prevention strategy is a fundamental requirement for organizations, but guidelines on what should be done when an employee dies by suicide are also needed. The term 'suicide postvention' refers to the actions taken within an organization to provide support and assistance after a death by suicide in...


