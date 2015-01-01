|
Rukundo GZ, Levin J, Mpango RS, Patel V, Kinyanda E. PLoS One 2021; 16(8): e0254830.
(Copyright © 2021, Public Library of Science)
INTRODUCTION: Suicidality is a risk of a person committing suicide often characterized by suicidal ideation, intent or attempts. Despite the high burden of suicidality among individuals living with HIV and HAIDS, there is paucity of data on the impact of suicidality on clinical (such as CD4 counts and HIV disease progression) and behavioural outcomes (such as adherence to HIV Medications). Cross-sectional investigations of these associations are often complicated by bidirectional causal relationships and hence the need for longitudinal study designs. We conducted a cohort study to determine the impact of suicidality on clinical and behavioural outcomes among adults living with HIV/AIDS in Uganda.
