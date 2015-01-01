|
Citation
|
Nock MK, Kleiman EM, Abraham M, Bentley KH, Brent DA, Buonopane RJ, Castro-Ramirez F, Cha CB, Dempsey W, Draper J, Glenn CR, Harkavy-Friedman J, Hollander MR, Huffman JC, Lee HIS, Millner AJ, Mou D, Onnela JP, Picard RW, Quay HM, Rankin O, Sewards S, Torous J, Wheelis J, Whiteside U, Siegel G, Ordóñez AE, Pearson JL. Psychiatr Res Clin Pract 2021; 3(2): 57-66.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34414359
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Digital monitoring technologies (e.g., smart-phones and wearable devices) provide unprecedented opportunities to study potentially harmful behaviors such as suicide, violence, and alcohol/substance use in real-time. The use of these new technologies has the potential to significantly advance the understanding, prediction, and prevention of these behaviors. However, such technologies also introduce myriad ethical and safety concerns, such as deciding when and how to intervene if a participant's responses indicate elevated risk during the study? METHODS: We used a modified Delphi process to develop a consensus among a diverse panel of experts on the ethical and safety practices for conducting digital monitoring studies with those at risk for suicide and related behaviors. Twenty-four experts including scientists, clinicians, ethicists, legal experts, and those with lived experience provided input into an iterative, multi-stage survey, and discussion process.
Language: en