Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To develop a proposal of a terminological subset of the International Classification for Nursing Practice for burned patients.



METHOD: This is a methodological study following the steps: identification of clinical findings; mapping of terms; construction of statements of diagnoses/results and nursing interventions; content validation of statements; and structuring of the subset with the theoretical model of Basic Human Needs. Content validation was performed by 26 specialist nurses, through the Content Validity Index, with statements ≥ 0.80 being considered validated.



RESULTS: A total of 36 diagnoses/results and 119 interventions were validated. Among these, the ones with the highest index were: Respiratory System Function, Impaired/Respiratory System Function, Effective; Volume of Fluids, Impaired/Volume of Fluids, Effective; Burn Wound/Wound Healing, Effective; Pain, Acute/Pain, Absent, and as interventions: To Monitor Vital Signs; to Monitor Fluid Balance; to Treat Skin Condition; to Assess Response to Pain Management (Control).



CONCLUSION: The validated statements depict the burned people basic human needs, with the psychobiological ones being the most prevalent.

