Silva ITS, Menezes HF, Souza Neto VL, Sales JRP, Sousa PAF, Silva RAR. Rev. Esc. Enferm. USP 2021; 55: e20200502.

(Copyright © 2021, Universidade de São Paulo, Escola de Enfermagem)

10.1590/1980-220X-REEUSP-2020-0502

unavailable

OBJECTIVE: To develop a proposal of a terminological subset of the International Classification for Nursing Practice for burned patients.

METHOD: This is a methodological study following the steps: identification of clinical findings; mapping of terms; construction of statements of diagnoses/results and nursing interventions; content validation of statements; and structuring of the subset with the theoretical model of Basic Human Needs. Content validation was performed by 26 specialist nurses, through the Content Validity Index, with statements ≥ 0.80 being considered validated.

RESULTS: A total of 36 diagnoses/results and 119 interventions were validated. Among these, the ones with the highest index were: Respiratory System Function, Impaired/Respiratory System Function, Effective; Volume of Fluids, Impaired/Volume of Fluids, Effective; Burn Wound/Wound Healing, Effective; Pain, Acute/Pain, Absent, and as interventions: To Monitor Vital Signs; to Monitor Fluid Balance; to Treat Skin Condition; to Assess Response to Pain Management (Control).

CONCLUSION: The validated statements depict the burned people basic human needs, with the psychobiological ones being the most prevalent.


