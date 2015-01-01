Abstract

In pediatric trauma, the kidney is the most commonly injured organ of the urinary tract. Renal trauma occurs in 10% to 20% of all pediatric blunt abdominal trauma cases. The vast majority of renal injuries can be treated conservatively. However, cases associated with hemodynamic instability require operative interventions. Injuries to the ureter, bladder or urethra are almost exclusively encountered in polytraumatized children. The aim of this article is to give an overview on traumatic injuries to the pediatric urinary system.

