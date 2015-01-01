Abstract

Utilizing a case study methodology, this study emphasized the diverse geographic locations of urban high school educators' pre-service institutions and the perceptions of their pre-service and in-service education regarding 5 student health-related antecedents to conflict and violence in school. Data collection included individual audio-recorded interviews and a follow-up focus group. Data was analyzed by participant's responses to interview questions that aligned with research questions. Data was then coded, cross-coded, and triangulated to generate themes. The results indicated that pre-service teacher education programs are not addressing conflict resolution and violence prevention in schools among pre-service teachers. Further, study findings indicate that teachers and administrators are currently experiencing student health-related antecedents to conflict and violence in school. Research findings also indicated that in-service training is failing to address these critical issues. This study could impact positive social change by implementing relevant and innovative education within pre-service and in-service educator training to address school-level violence.



The present study explored the perceptions of high school teachers training regarding conflict and violence in school. Data collection and analysis included individual audio-recorded interviews with 12 teachers and two assistant administrators as well as a follow-up focus group. Results indicated that participants' pre-service teacher-education programs did not address conflict resolution and violence prevention within school-based environments, nor did they address any student health-related antecedents that lead to or describe conflict and violence in school. More specifically, participants' training did not address bullying, cyber bullying, teenage dating violence, teenage substance abuse, teenage depression, or suicidal thoughts. The participants indicated a desire for training that addresses these issues, including training regarding educational law. Informed by the results of the present study, I suggest a need for formal education at the pre-service level of teacher education regarding the antecedents to conflict and violence first, followed by relevant in-service training for current educators that also address these issues.



From a doctoral thesis presented at Walden University